John Dunn

John Dunn, 73, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021. John was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Elwood, to his parents Donald and Emmanell (Small) Dunn. He married Susan Goetz on Jan. 22, 2005. They shared 15 years together. John was a graduate of Sheridan High School, class of... Read More

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home and Cremations Services