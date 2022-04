Alta Mead Stanford

Alta Mead Stanford, age 79, of North East, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 16, 2012, at Ball Pavilion. She was born November 18, 1932 in Mina, N.Y., to the late Lyle and Eloise Morse Mead. Alta graduated from Sherman High School; she was a active member of St. Peters Lutheran... Read More

