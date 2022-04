Lawrence Eugene Peterson Jr.

Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the age of 99. Lawrence (Larry) was born on March 9, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois. When he was 3, he moved with his parents (Lawrence Sr. and Marjery Mary) to Milwaukee, where he lived until age 97 at which time he moved to Davis, California... Read More

