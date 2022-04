Ann Marie Calderone

Ann Marie Calderone, 82, of Slippery Rock passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born April 28, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Nellie Grine and the late Raymond Grine. She graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1956, and was a graduate... Read More

