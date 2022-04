Alma Allen Norton

Alma Allen Norton Nashville - Alma Allen Norton of Nashville passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, November 24; at 94 years old. Born July 31, 1926 in Dixon Springs, TN, Alma was the daughter of the late George W. and Zee Allen. She was a graduate of Smith County High School... Read More

