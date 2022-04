Mary M. Emch

Emch Mary M. Emch, 89, of Parkside Village in Westerville, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. She was born in Marshallville, OH to George and Jenny (Meyer) Walters on September 16, 1927, the third of six children. She graduated from Smithville High School in 1945. After working... Read More

Hill Funeral Home - Westerville