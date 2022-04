Hank Seaman

In late October 2014, Hank Seaman, my best friend and the love of my life for 42 years, decided he was going to write his own obituary. I told him I didnt want to use it for many years because I was counting on him to stick around. Hank did. Until Oct. 31, 2020. Thats when I had to... Read More

