Erin Prediger

Erin Elizabeth Prediger (EEP) passed away on the afternoon of April 11, 2019, after having been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer two and a half years ago. She was born on February 4th, 1984 and resided in the West Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. Erin grew up in Telford... Read More

Sadler Suess Funeral Home - Telford