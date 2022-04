Elisabeth "Betty" Beffa (Litzau)

Elisabeth (nee Litzau) "Betty" Beffa Was called home to our Lord, passing away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Born on January 29, 1923, she was a unique and caring individual, touching the lives of all who knew her during her 97 years of life on this earth. Betty was a graduate... Read More

Church & Chapel Funeral Home - New Berlin