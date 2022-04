Paul Shoaf

Shoaf, Paul 1924 - 2021 Paul was born September 26, 1924, in Columbus, Ohio to Sterling and Ferne Shoaf and attended Columbus South High School. Paul proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the 107th Mechanized Calvary from 1943 - 1945. He spent most of his deployment in Germany... Read More

Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel - Grove City