Mark Steven Hutfless

Mark Steven Hutfless, age 66, passed away on June 29, 2021. Mark was preceded in death by his father Raymond Hutfless. He was born November 28, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond Duane and Joan (Mattson) Hutfless. He attended South High School in Omaha, Nebr. Mark proudly served his... Read More

