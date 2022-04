Paul M. Sochacki

SOCHACKI PAUL M. Age 98 of South Lyon, passed away November 30, 2016. He was born the son of Michael and Helen (Kamly) Sochacki. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army in WWll. On February 16, 1946 he married Rose-Marie Constant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Paul was a member of the... Read More

Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home - Brighton