David T. Couch

David T. Couch, 78, and lifelong resident of Kentland, passed away at 12 p.m. (noon), Monday, May 07, 2012, in his residence surrounded by his family. He had been battling cancer for the last 14 months. He was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Kentland to the late James T. and Isabelle (Farrell)... Read More