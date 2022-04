Lynda Marsh Conner

Lynda Marsh Conner Three Way - Lynda died peacefully Thursday morning January 11, 2018 at her home at Three Way after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on November 3, 1949 to Fred E. and Carolyn R. Marsh. She was a 1967 graduate of South Side High School and a 1968... Read More

