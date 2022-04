Mr. Kenny A. Cook

BROOKLET -- Mr. Kenny A. Cook, age 63, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home. Mr. Cook was born in Statesboro to the late Kenneth Cook and Mrs. Shirley Snipes Roberts. Mr. Cook was a life-long resident of "Greasy Corner" in Bulloch County and was a 1976 graduate of Southeast... Read More

Flanders Powell Funeral Home & Crematory