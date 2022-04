JAMES HUFF

James A. Huff Feb. 13, 1940 - Jan. 30, 2020 OKLAHOMA CITY James Anthony Huff was born on February 13, 1940 in OKC, OK. He got his middle name from the hospital where he was born, Saint Anthony Hospital. He passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the... Read More

