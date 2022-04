Tom Bales

Tom Bales Milo - A celebration of life for Tom Bales, 63, of Milo will be held August 22, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. A Bell Ceremony (ringing of the bell) will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home and a procession will lead to the... Read More

Pierschbacher Funeral Home