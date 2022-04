Alice Swanson

Alice was born on May 26, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Alice was a resident of Menominee, Michigan at the time of passing. Alice graduated from Southern Door High School in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. class of 1965. Visitation will be held at the Cadieu Funeral... Read More

Anderson-Kell Funeral Home - Menominee