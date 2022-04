Todd Miller

Todd C. Miller, 56, of Allentown, passed away on Friday January 5, 2018 in his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Maynard F. Miller of Allentown and Jane A. (Beichey) Miller of Bethlehem. Todd was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School. He worked as the General Manager... Read More

