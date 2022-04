Richard Rick Crawford

Richard “Rick” Crawford 1951 - 2017 age 65, of Minerva, died Monday, April 10, 2017 in his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1951 in East Liverpool to Marybelle (Dailey) Crawford of Millport and the late Charles Crawford. He retired from the Minerva Local Schools where he had been a teacher... Read More

