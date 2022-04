Evelyn Kay Yater (Gross)

Evelyn Kay Yater went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. Today she has been welcomed home by her parents, siblings and many dear friends. She was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Tippecanoe County, to George and Carrie (Dalzell) Gross... Read More

