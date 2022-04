Francisco Ollervidez Garza

Francisco Ollervidez Garza, 94 of Lorain, Ohio, has gone home to be with our “Lord” on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born October 2, 1927 in Hebbronville, Texas. His parents moved to Lorain and were one of the early Mexican families who moved to the area to work at the local steel... Read More

