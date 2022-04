Mark E. Ashcraft

We honor the life of Mark E Ashcraft, 64, who passed into the arms of Jesus on April 11, 2022. Mark was born to Glyndon Ray and Carolyn Sue (Snyder) Ashcraft in Shelbyville, Indiana, they both predeceased him. He was born and raised in Shelby County, graduating from Southwestern... Read More

