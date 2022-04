Fred Burns

Fred Burns York - Fred L. Burns, age 83, passed away at home on April 6, 2020. He was the loving companion of the late Margaret Tristram; they shared over 45 years together. Fred was born in Hanover on October 23, 1936 and was the son of the late Stewart C. Burns and Julia A. Arentz... Read More

Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.