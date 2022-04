Betty Jean Weichl

TOGETHER AGAIN Betty Jean Weichl, 93, of Hartville, Ohio, passed away to Heaven, June 28, 2021, with family by her side. Born June 7, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of Isaac and Gladys (Inman) Willingham. Preceding Betty in death was her husband, William E. Weichl and sister... Read More

