Marcia A. Carr

SPRINGFIELD — Marcia A. Carr, 84, of Springfield Ohio fell asleep and woke up on February 21, 2022 in her new home with Jesus where she was reunited with Hermann, her childhood sweetheart and husband of almost 64 years. She was born on September 3, 1937 in Springfield Ohio. While... Read More

