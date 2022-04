Nadia Slack Rosengarten

Nadia Slack Rosengarten, fondly known as Peaches to her family and close friends, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021. She was 97 years old. Nadia was born on May 19, 1923 in Springfield, Pa. to John and Amelia Slack. Some of her happiest childhood memories were of the team sports...

J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media