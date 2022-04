Nancy Dawe

LIMA - Nancy Lee Dawe, 89, passed away peacefully at 11:02 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by her five children. Nancy was born on May 28, 1932 in Saginaw, MI, to the late Edward and Louise (Moore) Ohler. In 1957 she married... Read More

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home