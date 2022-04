John B. McDonald

John B. McDonald of Norwood, N.J., died on April 6, 2013. Visitation is at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, N.J., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass is on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Emtombment is at St. Gertrude's... Read More