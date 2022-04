Don Dunn

Don Dunn Rock Hall MD - Don Dunn was born on August 24, 1925, in Ridley Park PA to Roland and Brighta Dunn. He slipped anchor for the final time and sailed into the west on April 1, 2019, he was 93 years old. Don enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served aboard the LST 780 in the Pacific... Read More

