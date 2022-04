Warfield C. Johnson

Warfield C. Johnson, Sr. entered into eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 47. He was born to the union of the late John Calvin Johnson, Jr. and Leontine ""Tina"" Braden Johnson on November 12, 1972 in New Orleans, LA. He attended Epiphany School, where he served... Read More

Rhodes Funeral Home - Washington Avenue