Delbert C. Rood Jr.

Rood, Delbert C., Jr. passed away August 4, 2016 at the age of 91. He was born August 1, 1925 in St. Charles, MO to Delbert C. Rood, Sr. and Goldie C. Rood. Del, or D.C., as he was known to family and friends, attended St. Peters Grade School and St. Charles High School and always... Read More

Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles