James V. Lewis

January 14, 2021, Age 85. A Jesuit for over 60 years. He was born on December 22, 1935 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. He is the son of the late Joseph and Marie (nee Barrett) Lewis. He is survived by a sister, Ellen Rose Zoller and many nieces and nephews. He died at Colombiere Center... Read More

A.J. Desmond & Sons - Crooks Road