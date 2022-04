Heather L. Bright

Heather L. Bright Harbeson - It is with great sadness for the family of Heather to announce her passing on January 11, 2019 at the age of 44. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Heather was born on December 15, 1974 in Wilmington, DE. She graduated... Read More

