Butts, Catherine A. 1951 - 2017 Catherine Butts, of Columbus, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Cathy was born on June 27, 1951 to the late Frederick & Candida Lentz. Also preceding her was her brother, Peter Lentz. Left to cherish her life are her husband of over 40... Read More

