WILLIAM C. "BILL" BENTLER Jr.

age 83 of Canton passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Altercare of Navarre. Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 10, 1938 to the late William, Sr. and Lavern Bentler. He was a graduate of Cleveland St. Ignatius High School and the University of Dayton. He retired as... Read More

