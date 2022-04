Eugenia Levick (Jean)

Levick, Eugenia (Jean) Passed away on January 2, 2016. Dear mother of Mike (deceased), Steve, Caren Squitieri, Joan, Mary McCullagh and Barb Millen. Services: Jean's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am on Saturday May 7, 2016 at Our Lady of Providence Catholic... Read More