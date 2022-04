Kenneth C. Roy

SALEM -- Kenneth C. Roy died peacefully in his home in Salem on the morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and five sons. He was 77 years old. Mr. Roy was born on Oct. 17, 1941 in Salem, to his parents Aurele and Verdie Roy. He grew up in West Lynn and attended... Read More

