William P. "Bill" Cox

William “Bill” P. Cox was born December 10, 1952 to Elsie (Pender) and Alvin Cox in Cleveland, OH. He passed from this life on January 5, 2021 at the age of 68.Bill was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School. On February 17, 1973 Bill married the love of his life, Donna Nilson in... Read More

Craddock Funeral Home