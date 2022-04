Irene Blieden

BLIEDEN, IRENE F. (SCHLOSSBERG) formerly Irene Viola of Cranston, 94, has called The Village at Waterman Lake her home for the past 12 years. She passed away peacefully on March 23, 2016 with her loving daughter Toni by her side. Born in Dorchester, MA, she was the daughter of the... Read More

Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel