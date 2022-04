Barbara R. Lordan

Barbara Ryan Lordan, born to this life, April 1, 1950, born to eternal life, April 28, 2020, due to respiration complications from a stroke in 2005. Barbara was married to Gerald Lordan of Oak Park, IL for 45 years; she was the mother of Brendan Lordan of Chicago and Erin Lordan of... Read More

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home