Carol Ann Dougherty

Carol Ann Dougherty, 81, of Staten Island, passed away on April 11, 2022. She was born to Timothy Brereton and Rose Brereton (Keeney) in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on December 11, 1940. She moved to Randall Manor in 1980 with her late husband George Dougherty. There they raised their son... Read More

