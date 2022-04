Mary Ann Robertson (Lane)

Mary Ann Lane Robertson, age 69, went to be in her heavenly home on November 3rd, 2021. Mary Ann was born on October 25th, 1952, and raised in Bulloch County. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1970. She received a BBA in business from the University of Georgia, Terry... Read More

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro