Jim MORGAN

MORGAN, Jim Of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Hyden, KY to William and Mae Morgan in 1934. Jim was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, Russell William Morgan. Jim leaves his son, Jay, and daughter, Peggy, as well as granddaughter, Chelsea Bush... Read More

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel