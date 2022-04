Leo J. Paquette

Leo J. Paquette, age 87, of Arlington, formerly of Somerville, passed away January 15, 2021, at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born in 1933 in Waltham, MA; he was the son of Leo E. and Caroline F. Paquette. He was a devoted son, husband, father and... Read More

Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home