Gerald F. Buckley

Gerald F. Buckley, 70, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, May 7 after battling Covid-19. The devoted husband and loving father was the son of the late Barbara (Garland) Gillespie and Joseph Buckley. Born in Brockton, Gerry grew up in Stoughton and graduated from Stoughton High School... Read More

Bartlett Funeral Home