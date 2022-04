Lois Chappell

Chappell, Lois May PORTAGE - Lois May Chappell, 87, of Portage, Wis., passed away on Aug. 1, 2021, after a brief illness. She was married to James Lester Chappell for 52 years and is the mother of four children, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and more on the way. ... Read More

Kratz Funeral Home - Portage