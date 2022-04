DOUGLAS HERTEL

HERTEL 74, passed away Monday, November 14, 2016. Loving father of Mark (Lora). Brother of Linda Wiegand-Skutt. Dear grandfather of Jaret, Aaron, Ali and Ava. Loving uncle and cousin. Doug is a former teacher of Physics at Strongsville High School for 22 years. He was an Engineer... Read More

Jardine Funeral Home, Inc. - Strongsville