Arthur W. Thompson

Arthur W. Thompson Arthur W. Thompson, III, 77, of Palmerton, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Eileen (Reiner) Thompson. He was the son of the late Arthur W. Thompson II, and the late Shirley (Knierim) and... Read More

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton