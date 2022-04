Darrel Graf

Darrel Graf Sturgeon Bay - Darrel C. Graf, 82, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at his home on June 21, 2021. He was born March 4, 1939, in Sevastopol to Werner and Martha (Ferron) Graf. Darrel graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1957. Starting in high school, he served his country... Read More

Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay